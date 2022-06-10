Early morning officer-involved crash, minor injuries reported

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An early-morning crash on June 10 involving a Lubbock police officer resulted in minor injuries.

The crash was located in the 6400 block of I-27 near 50th St.

The Lubbock Police Department stated the driver of the other vehicle has minor injuries. The officer was uninjured.

The cause of the crash in unknown at this time.

