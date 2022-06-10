Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Early morning officer-involved crash, minor injuries reported

Officer involved wreck - 06/10/22
Officer involved wreck - 06/10/22
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An early-morning crash on June 10 involving a Lubbock police officer resulted in minor injuries.

The crash was located in the 6400 block of I-27 near 50th St.

The Lubbock Police Department stated the driver of the other vehicle has minor injuries. The officer was uninjured.

The cause of the crash in unknown at this time.

The crash was located in the 6400 block of I-27 near 50th St.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
A Lubbock man is accused of sexually abusing his adopted son for nearly a decade.
Lubbock man accused of sexually abusing child for a decade
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
(Source: MGN)
Man dies at Lubbock hospital after crash in Andrews

Latest News

NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
vehicle rolled, struck fence at South Loop 289 and University Ave
TRAFFIC: Vehicle rolled, struck fence at South Loop 289 and University Ave.
Matt Dawson receives Unsung Hero award
Matt Dawson recognized as Unsung Hero by Lubbock first responders
Lubbock’s most popular annual animal event is back again this June.
Critterfest returns June 23-26 at Science Spectrum