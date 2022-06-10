Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Geico facing payout to woman claiming she got an STD after sex in car

Geico has filed a separate federal lawsuit contending the man's insurance policy doesn't cover...
Geico has filed a separate federal lawsuit contending the man's insurance policy doesn't cover the claim.(Gene J. Puskar | (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Geico may have to pay $5.2 million to a woman who says she contracted a disease during sex in a car with a man insured by the company.

A Missouri Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday upheld the award to a woman identified in court records as M.O.

She alleged a man she was in a relationship with did not tell her before they had sex in his car that he had HPV, the human papillomavirus.

The Maryland-based insurance company argued in its appeal that it had not been given due process and the arbitration agreement was unenforceable.

Geico has filed a separate federal lawsuit contending the man’s insurance policy doesn’t cover the claim.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
A Lubbock man is accused of sexually abusing his adopted son for nearly a decade.
Lubbock man accused of sexually abusing child for a decade
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
(Source: MGN)
Man dies at Lubbock hospital after crash in Andrews

Latest News

FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
A baby girl who went missing decades ago has been found alive and well. (KPRC, IDENTIFINDERS...
Missing baby found alive and well 40 years later
Beyond the Call of Duty-End of Watch Ride to Remember Josh Bartlett graphic
Lubbock Sergeant to be memorialized by cross-country motorcycle riders
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gives her opening remarks as Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie...
GRAPHIC: Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 ‘attempted coup’
The House committee held the first public hearing Thursday on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (CNN,...
GRAPHIC: Details of Jan. 6 Capitol riot unveiled for first time at hearing