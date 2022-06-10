Heat, heat, and more heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Much of the South Plains will see triple digit heat today and through the weekend, with little to no rain in sight.

Lubbock high temps (KCBD)

A mild start to the day today with temps in the 60s to 70s. Plenty of sunshine to start and we can expect that all day. Temperatures will quickly warm up into the upper 90s to lower 100s across the South Plains. Winds will be a bit breezy from the southwest between 10-15 mph.

Today's forecast (KCBD)

Even hotter for the weekend with dry, sunny conditions. High of 104 Saturday and 103 Sunday. Sunday will be a bit breezy to windy with stronger winds forecasted Monday. No burning this weekend as we remain stuck in drought, dry weather, and warm temps. Very slim rain chances in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday but otherwise the hot and dry weather continues.

Drought update

The latest drought monitor update shows slight improvement for much of the South Plains. Unfortunately, little rain in the 7 day forecasts may set us back again in the coming week.

Drought update (6/2) (KCBD)

Drought update (6/9) (KCBD)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.