Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Hockely County law enforcement investigating suspicious death in Anton

Hockely County law enforcement officers are investigating a suspicious death after a man was...
Hockely County law enforcement officers are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in his driveway in Anton Friday morning.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTON, Texas (KCBD) - Hockely County law enforcement officers are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in his driveway in Anton Friday morning.

Anton police were called to a home near West 9th Street and Tarver in Anton. Littlefield EMS and the Hockely County Sheriff’s Office assisted. Animal control also responded to the scene.

A photojournalist on scene tells us at least two dogs were seen being taken away by animal control.

Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres says until autopsy findings are released law enforcement is investigating the case as a suspicious death.

Hockely County law enforcement officers are investigating a suspicious death after a man was...
Hockely County law enforcement officers are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in his driveway in Anton Friday morning.(KCBD)

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
A Lubbock man is accused of sexually abusing his adopted son for nearly a decade.
Lubbock man accused of sexually abusing child for a decade
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
(Source: MGN)
Man dies at Lubbock hospital after crash in Andrews

Latest News

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo on a dirt road on...
Waiting for keys, unable to break down doors: Uvalde schools police chief defends delay in confronting gunman
Beyond the Call of Duty-End of Watch Ride to Remember Josh Bartlett graphic
Lubbock Sergeant to be memorialized by cross-country motorcycle riders
vehicle rolled, struck fence at South Loop 289 and University Ave
Driver arrested for DWI after vehicle rolled, struck fence in south Lubbock
Officer involved wreck - 06/10/22
Early morning officer-involved crash, minor injuries reported