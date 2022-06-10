Hockely County law enforcement investigating suspicious death in Anton

ANTON, Texas (KCBD) - Hockely County law enforcement officers are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in his driveway in Anton Friday morning.

Anton police were called to a home near West 9th Street and Tarver in Anton. Littlefield EMS and the Hockely County Sheriff’s Office assisted. Animal control also responded to the scene.

A photojournalist on scene tells us at least two dogs were seen being taken away by animal control.

Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres says until autopsy findings are released law enforcement is investigating the case as a suspicious death.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

