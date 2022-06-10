KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Adam

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Adam, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a two-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months and is ready for his forever home.

Adam is low maintenance and keeps to himself. He’s very loyal to his person and needs someone with patience and TLC. He would do great in a home with other dogs. Adam is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

