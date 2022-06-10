Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Adam

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Adam, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a two-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months and is ready for his forever home.

Adam is low maintenance and keeps to himself. He’s very loyal to his person and needs someone with patience and TLC. He would do great in a home with other dogs. Adam is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jerry.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
A Lubbock man is accused of sexually abusing his adopted son for nearly a decade.
Lubbock man accused of sexually abusing child for a decade
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
(Source: MGN)
Man dies at Lubbock hospital after crash in Andrews

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Adam
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Adam
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jerry
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jerry
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jerry
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jerry
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jess
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jess