Lady Raiders announce 2022 trip to Greece

The Texas Tech women’s basketball team.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech’s women’s basketball team is heading to Greece for a 10-day tour.

During the trip, the team will compete in exhibition games against European all-star opponents.

The Lady Raiders are scheduled to leave on August 6 and will arrive in Athens on August 7. In addition to the country’s capital city, the team will visit the island of Crete.

The team is allowed a foreign trip every four years per the NCAA. Previous trips out of the country include:

  • Spain and Portugal (2016)
  • Canada (2010)
  • France and Switzerland (2001)

The team will also conduct an additional 10 practices before leaving for Greece. The practices will begin on July 26 and continue through August 6, right before they embark on their trip.

More details regarding game times and opponents for the matchups in Greece will be released in the coming weeks.

