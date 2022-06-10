Local Listings
LSO Sgt. Josh Barrett among law enforcement members honored with State of Texas Achievement Awards

48 Honored with State of Texas Law Enforcement Achievement Awards(Texas Commission on Law Enforcement)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the House of Representatives Chamber at the Texas Capitol, 48 Texas peace officers received Law Enforcement Achievement Awards given by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE).

TCOLE said Friday’s ceremony is the first since 2019, honoring officers for outstanding achievements in the categories of Public Service, Professional Achievement, and Valor.

Three awards for valor are being presented posthumously, including one for Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Commander, Sergeant Joshua Bartlett.

Bartlett, a nine-year veteran of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, was shot and killed during an 11-hour SWAT standoff in Levelland on July 15, 2021.

“It is a tremendous honor to recognize these amazing officers for their vision, their leadership, and their heroism,” said TCOLE Executive Director Kim Vickers. “These fine individuals have given so much to Texas in their time and talents, and we especially remember those who have given their lives in protection of their community.”

“These officers represent the best Texas law enforcement has to offer,” said State Representative James White, Chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety, who delivered the keynote address. “Each one of them is well deserving of their award, and I am grateful for their service.”

A summary of the accomplishments and events for which these awards were given, as well as photos from the ceremony, can be found here.

