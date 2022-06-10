Lubbock Sergeant to be memorialized by cross-country motorcycle riders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The memory of Sergeant Josh Bartlett is to be honored by the End of Watch Ride to Remember motorcycle group. The group will be riding into 712 E Broadway St. on June 11 at 10 a.m. along Mackenzie Park.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Commander was killed during an 11-hour SWAT standoff in Levelland on July 15, 2021. Bartlett was shot in the neck and killed.

“Sgt. Joshua Bartlett was a nine-year veteran of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and was the Assistant Commander of the SWAT team. In addition to his law enforcement service, Sgt. Bartlett was also a U.S. Army combat wounded veteran who served two tours in Iraq as an Infantryman with the 10th Mountain Division,” according to Bartlett’s obituary. “During his service in the military he received the following awards: Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and Combat Infantryman Badge.”

The End of Watch Ride to Remember is a group of motorcycle riders from Washington state. The group is escorting a 40-foot-long trailer across the Untied State in honor of fallen officers from the previous year.

In 2020, the group rode a total of 18 thousand miles in honor of 146 officers killed in 2019.

In 2021, the group rode over 22 thousand miles over 84 days in honor of 339 officers killed in 2020.

In 2022, the group is honoring 600 officers killed in the line of duty in 2021.

The ride began June 1. The riders expect to travel almost 21 thousand miles over 79 days.

The group’s name is an homage to the “End of Watch Call” or “Last Radio Call” tradition. During this ceremony, a police dispatcher issues a final call to a fallen officer over the radio followed by a moment of silence.

“A peaceful community is a prosperous community and we owe a debt of gratitude to those officers who make it possible for us to live in a peaceful and free society,” according to the group’s press release.

