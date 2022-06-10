TRAFFIC: vehicle rolled, struck fence at South Loop 289 and University Ave

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash near South Loop 289 and University avenue.

At 9:50 p.m., Thursday, Lubbock Police were called about a vehicle that rolled over and struck a fence off the westbound access road of South Loop 289.

Police say two were reported with moderate injuries.

Please avoid the area at this time, and be mindful of emergency crews on the roadway.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.