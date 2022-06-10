Local Listings
TRAFFIC: vehicle rolled, struck fence at South Loop 289 and University Ave

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash near South Loop 289 and University avenue.

At 9:50 p.m., Thursday, Lubbock Police were called about a vehicle that rolled over and struck a fence off the westbound access road of South Loop 289.

Police say two were reported with moderate injuries.

Please avoid the area at this time, and be mindful of emergency crews on the roadway.

