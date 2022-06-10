UMC Children’s Hospital hosts annual water safety event
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - UMC Children’s Hospital is passionate about keeping kids safe. To support safe water practices, UMC and Texas Tech Physicians will be hosting the annual UMC Children’s Water Safety Event for parents and children to provide water safety training for all ages and a free life jacket for kids!
This event will take place at Water Rampage, offering attendees the option of staying until noon when the water park officially opens to the public. CPR training, First Responder truck tours, life jacket fittings and additional door prizes will be included at the event.
UMC EMS as well as the Lubbock Fire and Rescue Dive Team will also be in attendance.
Who: UMC Children’s Hospital and Texas Tech Physicians
What: UMC Children’s Water Safety Event
When: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 9:30AM-11:30AM
Where: Water Rampage, 6602 Marsha Sharp Fwy W, Lubbock, TX
At UMC, our goal is to provide safety, awareness and prevention for you and your family! Come out and gain the resources and knowledge to stay safe this summer!
