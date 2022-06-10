Local Listings
UMC Children’s Hospital hosts annual water safety event

Saturday, June 11 from 9:30AM – 11:30AM, UMC Children’s is hosting its annual Water Safety...
Saturday, June 11 from 9:30AM – 11:30AM, UMC Children’s is hosting its annual Water Safety Event at Water Rampage. Be fitted for your very own life jacket that you can take home for FREE courtesy of BRAC.(PRNewswire)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - UMC Children’s Hospital is passionate about keeping kids safe. To support safe water practices, UMC and Texas Tech Physicians will be hosting the annual UMC Children’s Water Safety Event for parents and children to provide water safety training for all ages and a free life jacket for kids!

This event will take place at Water Rampage, offering attendees the option of staying until noon when the water park officially opens to the public. CPR training, First Responder truck tours, life jacket fittings and additional door prizes will be included at the event.

UMC EMS as well as the Lubbock Fire and Rescue Dive Team will also be in attendance.

Who: UMC Children’s Hospital and Texas Tech Physicians

What: UMC Children’s Water Safety Event

When: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 9:30AM-11:30AM

Where: Water Rampage, 6602 Marsha Sharp Fwy W, Lubbock, TX

At UMC, our goal is to provide safety, awareness and prevention for you and your family! Come out and gain the resources and knowledge to stay safe this summer!

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by UMC Health Systems

