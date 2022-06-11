Local Listings
Burrows to resume Uvalde investigation with law enforcement testimony next week

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock State Representative Dustin Burrows will resume his investigation into the Uvalde massacre next week.

Capitol records show two hearing set for next Thursday and Friday in Austin.

This bipartisan panel is seeking testimony from law enforcement agencies, and physical evidence from the scenes.

Representative Burrows held the first meeting on Thursday with testimony from DPS Director Steve McCraw and other state troopers.

Chairman Burrows’ panel includes El Paso Attorney Joe Moody and former Texas Supreme Court Judge Eva Guzman.

Burrows says these three legal minds will conduct an objective review of the events and determine ways the legislature can take action to prevent further violence against schools.

Capital records indicate both of next week’s hearings will be held in executive session, closed to the public.

Chairman Burrows says that is to preserve the integrity of the investigation, and he is uncertain when the panel will release its findings to the public.

