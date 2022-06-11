Local Listings
Motorcyclist seriously injured in North Lubbock crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash at North Loop 289 and Clovis Rd. Saturday...
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash at North Loop 289 and Clovis Rd. Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the crash just after 1 p.m. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital. The cause of the crash is not know.

Avoid the area if possible. The southbound lane of the North Loop are closed off.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

