Lubbock Sergeant Josh Bartlett honored in national Ride to Remember

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The End of Watch Ride to Remember motorcycle group is making stops in every place that lost an officer from January to December of 2021. This year there were 608 officers honored, one of them being Sergeant Josh Bartlett.

The Lubbock County SWAT commander was killed during an 11-hour standoff in Levelland last July.

Lubbock County Sheriff, Kelly Rowe, says those officers killed in the line of duty were not thinking that day would be their last.

“Nobody could have predicted what was gonna happen that day and we just need to remember their brave efforts each and every day,” Rowe said.

Founder of the End of Watch Ride to Remember group, Jagrut Shah, says since they started doing the remembrance ride in 2019, there have been more officers killed each year. Just last year they honored 358 men and women and that number almost doubled this year.

Shah says these officers are doing this job to serve the public.

“These men and women don’t choose to work as a shepherd or a sheepdog for the purpose of dying, they do it for community service,” Shah said.

He says it’s important to remember what these men and women are giving up just to keep us safe.

“It’s really important to realize that there are a lot of men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice in our beautiful nation,” Shah said.

Shah’s main purpose though is to show those who are missing someone they aren’t alone.

“My goal was to really bridge a gap and show each department whether it was city, county, or state that their loss is being felt across the nation,” Shah said.

Some of those left behind are their children and Shah says even grown-ups need their mother or father.

“The 20-year-old, who are they gonna have walk them down the aisle?” Shah said. “Or, be part of their life, or their grandchildren? And that’s just a huge loss that should not be taken place?”

Sheriff Rowe says when a family does lose an officer in the line of duty, they are held even tighter by law enforcement.

“They may be gone but they are not forgotten,” Rowe said. “The families become even part of the closer law enforcement family when we lose one of their family members.”

He says the communities of both Levelland and Lubbock love their law enforcement, so the people stand up too.

“We get nothing but unyielding support from them and when a tragedy like this happens, they’re standing right there with us the whole time,” Rowe said.

No matter where it is, Shah says these men and women need to be honored and their families showered with love.

