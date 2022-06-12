Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Texas Tech women place 7th at NCAA championship

Texas Tech’s Usoro takes second in triple jump at NCAAs
The Texas Tech women's track & field team, May 2022.
The Texas Tech women's track & field team, May 2022.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech women closed out the NCAA Outdoor Championship placing seventh with 36 points, the most points scored in program history.

Ruth Usoro nearly defended her 2021 triple jump title as she placed second with a mark of 13.95m (45-9.25). She leaped from fourth to second on her fifth attempt.

Meanwhile, Ruta Lasmane, who placed third a year ago at the meet, did the same Saturday afternoon. Lasmane registered a mark of 13.89m (45-7) to round out the top 3.

In the 100, Rosemary Chukwuma placed fourth, crossing the finish line with a time of 11.14 as she becomes a First Team All-American member. Meanwhile, Demisha Roswell earned the same honor, placing seventh in the 100 hurdles (12.94).

Over in the discus, Malin Smith and Seasons Usual finished third and fifth, respectively. Smith, with just one throw of 56.78m (186-3), was able to hold her spot as it was a new personal best. Usual’s fifth place toss came in on her first throw, measuring in at 55.36m (181-7). Both were named First Team All-Americans.

Callie Jones concluded her two-day run in the heptathlon scoring 5,436 points as she placed 14th overall en route to Second Team All-American honors.

Read the original release here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. This information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.

Most Read

The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash at North Loop 289 and Clovis Rd. Saturday...
Police identify motorcyclist seriously injured in North Lubbock crash
Hockely County law enforcement officers are investigating a suspicious death after a man was...
Hockley County law enforcement investigating suspicious death in Anton
8-year-old Ethan Perez was struck by a truck while riding his scooter on May 12.
8-year-old making ‘miracle’ recovery after being hit by truck
Workers set up for the March for Our Lives rally on the National Mall, near the White House, in...
‘Enough is enough’: Thousands demand new gun safety laws

Latest News

Texas Tech Athletics Logo (Source, Tech Athletics, Twitter)
Texas Tech’s Zahafi claims 800m title at NCAA Championships
The Texas Tech women’s basketball team.
Lady Raiders announce 2022 trip to Greece
Nazareth drops 1A State Title game to D’Hanis
Nazareth drops 1A State Title game to D’Hanis
Seminole local legend Cade Barnard returned home from playing football with Army to inspire...
Seminole legend Cade Barnard returns to inspire young athletes