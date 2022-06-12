Texas Tech women place 7th at NCAA championship

EUGENE, Ore (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech women closed out the NCAA Outdoor Championship placing seventh with 36 points, the most points scored in program history.

Ruth Usoro nearly defended her 2021 triple jump title as she placed second with a mark of 13.95m (45-9.25). She leaped from fourth to second on her fifth attempt.

RUTH USORO 🙌



Leaves it all out there coming in 2nd, Red Raider legend!!! pic.twitter.com/vSCvFYmQg3 — Texas Tech Track & Field (@TexasTechTF) June 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Ruta Lasmane, who placed third a year ago at the meet, did the same Saturday afternoon. Lasmane registered a mark of 13.89m (45-7) to round out the top 3.

In the 100, Rosemary Chukwuma placed fourth, crossing the finish line with a time of 11.14 as she becomes a First Team All-American member. Meanwhile, Demisha Roswell earned the same honor, placing seventh in the 100 hurdles (12.94).

Over in the discus, Malin Smith and Seasons Usual finished third and fifth, respectively. Smith, with just one throw of 56.78m (186-3), was able to hold her spot as it was a new personal best. Usual’s fifth place toss came in on her first throw, measuring in at 55.36m (181-7). Both were named First Team All-Americans.

Callie Jones concluded her two-day run in the heptathlon scoring 5,436 points as she placed 14th overall en route to Second Team All-American honors.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. This information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.