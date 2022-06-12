Texas Tech’s Zahafi claims 800m title at NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore (NEWS RELEASE) - Moad Zahafi took home the NCAA Outdoor 800m title with a time of 1:44.49, running the only sub 1:45 time Friday night at Hayward Field. The men’s team finished the meet tied for ninth scoring 22 points.

Watch the move, and take it to another gear... MOAD ZAHAFI‼️



Your 800m CHAMPION 🏆 pic.twitter.com/khZcqWT9d4 — Texas Tech Track & Field (@TexasTechTF) June 11, 2022

Not counting the 2020 outdoor season, the men’s program has finished in the top 10 three of the last four seasons.

Zahafi becomes Tech’s second all-time NCAA Outdoor 800m champion as Jonathan Johnson claimed the title for the Red Raiders back in 2004. In the process, the time is also the fastest time registered at the championships for a TTU runner in the event.

Shortly after, Malik Metivier was the runner-up in the 400 hurdles. The Canadian crossed the end line at 49.13. A year ago, Metivier finished fifth at the meet. He becomes the second Red Raider in the last three seasons to finish runner-up in the event – Norman Grimes, 2019.

In the triple jump, Chris Welch placed sixth in his first NCAA Outdoor meet. Welch leaped 16.17m (53-0.75) which was registered on his first attempt. Over in the 200, Courtney Lindsey placed eighth with a time of 20.67. Last year at the meet, Lindsey finished 16th.

Callie Jones commenced the day for the Red Raiders as part of the heptathlon that concludes tomorrow. In her first event of the afternoon, the 100 hurdles, she clocked in at 13.93 before clearing the high jump bar at 1.66m (5-5.25). Jones went on to register a mark of 10.67m (35-0.25) in the shot put. She capped off her night in the 200 with a time of 25.55. The heptathlon wraps up tomorrow with the long jump, javelin and 800. Jones sits in 21st with 3,204 points going into the final day.

Meanwhile in the high jump, making his NCAA Outdoor Championships debut, Caleb Wilborn finished 12th . He cleared the bar at 2.15m (7-0.50).

Up Next

The Tech women close out the meet Saturday morning starting with the heptathlon long jump at 10:30 a.m. (PT), followed by several finals – high jump, discus, triple jump, 100 hurdles and 100m.

Find the Texas Tech press release here.

