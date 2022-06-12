Local Listings
Trailer house destroyed by fire in South Lubbock County

A trailer home was destroyed by fire on Sunday, Jun 12, 2022 on Hwy. 87 near FM 1585
By Amber Stegall
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A trailer home on Hwy. 87 near FM 1585 was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. The southbound access road to Hwy. 87 is blocked.

Woodrow Fire responded after 4:30 p.m. and Lubbock Fire assisted.

The fire was contained to one structure.

There is no information about how the fire started or if any injuries have been reported.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is on the scene and gathering information.

This is a developing story.

