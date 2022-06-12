Local Listings


Very hot again today, no significant break this week

By Matt Ernst
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It reached 106 in Lubbock Saturday, 15 degrees above what’s typical this time of year. But the daily record still stands, at 108.

We expect similar heat this afternoon, high around 107 in Lubbock. The record for today’s date, at this point, is 105, set in 2001. The “typical” or average high for this time of year now steps up from 91 last several days to 92 degrees today until June 22.

Not that there’s a cool spot anywhere in the region, but the hottest part of our area will be off of the Caprock, above 110. The wind will also be gusty, out of the SW at times around 25mph.

KCBD FirstAlert Forecast June 12, 2022
KCBD FirstAlert Forecast June 12, 2022(KCBD)

This is dangerous heat, where heat illness can settle in quickly. Please be careful if you’re going to be outside in the heat today. With the intense heat, a few high-based showers or storms may try to pop up today; these won’t produce meaningful rainfall, just stronger wind gusts.

Next few days it’ll still be hot, but at least stepping back a few degrees. High around 101 Monday, then upper 90s through mid-week, mid 90s second half of the week.

A few isolated storms may pop up Wednesday or Thursday, but it’s not too good of a chance.

