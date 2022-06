LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are on the scene of a crash at 19th Street and West Loop 289.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. and two vehicles were involved.

Police say one person had serious injuries and another had moderate injuries. At least one person was taken to the hospital.

No other information was provided.

