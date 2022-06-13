Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

American Windmill Museum to host ‘Keep the Flag Waving’ event

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The American flag is worth dying for, so many Americans have died in battle defending the flag or protecting it. We ask all Americans to stand with the local VFW, Purple Heart, American Legion and the Friends of the Monument of Courage by flying Old Glory daily at your home or at your business.

Our groups always start with the Pledge of Allegiance at any and every meeting. Our beautiful flag represents and reflects: freedom, independence and hope. Hope for a better tomorrow, for opportunities to succeed no matter where you started and equality — all are important.

Please stand with us and share Keep the Flag Waving with others. O Say Can You See, those six Marines at Iwo Jima knew the important of our national anthem as they planted the American flag on Mt. Suribachi on Feb.23, 1945.

Keep the Flag Waving for them and all who have served and for those who will serve. Those in Lubbock please join us on Tuesday, June 14th at the Windmill Museum as we honor Old Glory. Starts at 10. Keep the Flag Waving.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was seriously injured and another was moderately injured in a crash at 19th Street...
2 teens hospitalized, 1 man arrested after Sunday crash in West Lubbock
A trailer home was destroyed by fire on Sunday, Jun 12, 2022 on Hwy. 87 near FM 1585
Trailer house destroyed by fire in South Lubbock County
The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash at North Loop 289 and Clovis Rd. Saturday...
Police identify motorcyclist seriously injured in North Lubbock crash
A cut gas line has caused some evacuations on 7th Street in the Northridge neighborhood.
Residents can return home after gas leak caused evacuations

Latest News

Noon Notebook: 'Keep the Flag Waving' event
Noon Notebook: Windmill Museum 'Keep Your Flag Flying' event
LBK High Noon Concert Series 2022
Lubbock County hosts free High Noon Concert Series
(File)
Needed repairs for Montelongo pool further delays opening
Beef 'O' Brady's Lubbock hosts fundraising event for Uvalde
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s to host fundraiser to aid Uvalde victims