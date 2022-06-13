American Windmill Museum to host ‘Keep the Flag Waving’ event

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The American flag is worth dying for, so many Americans have died in battle defending the flag or protecting it. We ask all Americans to stand with the local VFW, Purple Heart, American Legion and the Friends of the Monument of Courage by flying Old Glory daily at your home or at your business.

Our groups always start with the Pledge of Allegiance at any and every meeting. Our beautiful flag represents and reflects: freedom, independence and hope. Hope for a better tomorrow, for opportunities to succeed no matter where you started and equality — all are important.

Please stand with us and share Keep the Flag Waving with others. O Say Can You See, those six Marines at Iwo Jima knew the important of our national anthem as they planted the American flag on Mt. Suribachi on Feb.23, 1945.

Keep the Flag Waving for them and all who have served and for those who will serve. Those in Lubbock please join us on Tuesday, June 14th at the Windmill Museum as we honor Old Glory. Starts at 10. Keep the Flag Waving.

