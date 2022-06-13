Local Listings
Cut gas line causes evacuations in Northwest Lubbock

By Amber Stegall
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cut gas line is causing some evacuations in the Northridge neighborhood.

The line was cut around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of 7th Street.

There is no word on how many homes are being evacuated.

Lubbock Fire Rescue officials say they’re going house-by-house to test the air quality to determine if more evacuations are necessary.

This is a developing story.

