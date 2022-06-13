Dangerous Heat Continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Triple-digit heat returns to the KCBD viewing area today. It will be the fourth consecutive day of highs near and above 100 degrees. In contrast to one or two days of extreme heat, a prolonged period such as this heat wave takes a greater toll on people, pets, livestock, and plants.

In this heat, know and watch for the signs of heat illness. (KCBD First Alert)

Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States. It is directly responsible for or contributes to hundreds of deaths each year. Heat can be very taxing on the body. Heat related illnesses can occur with even a short period of exposure. Everyone can be vulnerable to heat, but some more so than others.

Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than are adults.

Older adults, particularly those with preexisting diseases, take certain medications, live alone or with limited mobility, who are exposed to extreme heat can experience multiple adverse effects, including death.

People with chronic medical conditions are more likely than healthy people to have a serious health problem during a heat wave.

Pregnant women are also at higher risk. Extreme heat events have been associated with adverse birth outcomes such as low birth weight, preterm birth, and infant mortality, as well as congenital cataracts.

It is NEVER safe to leave a child, disabled person, or pet unattended in a car. Even in winter.

Anytime of year, the inside of a vehicle parked in the sun will be warmer than the outside. The heat, this time of year especially, can result in permanent damage to a human or animal body. It can even be fatal. Most at risk are small children (as well as pets) because their smaller bodies are less efficient at cooling themselves. Never leave anyone unattended in a vehicle. By the way, leaving the windows cracked has been shown to make NO significant difference in the temperature or the rate of warming inside the vehicle. (KCBD First Alert)

If you have a toddler in your household, lock your cars, even in your own driveway. Kids play in cars or wander outside and get into a car and can die in 10 minutes!

This year already three children have died in hot cars.

Avoid strenuous activity during the afternoon and early evening. People who work outside should be especially cautious. Your body’s ability to deal with hot weather diminishes each day the heat wave continues. There’s even an app for that.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), in conjunction with the CDC, has a free Heat Safety Tool app. Its goal is to be a useful resource for planning outdoor work activities based on how hot it feels throughout the day. It includes heat index and hourly forecasts, specific to your location, as well as occupational safety and health recommendations. Read more about it here: https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/topics/heatstress/heatapp.html

For more heat safety tips, visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

In the afternoon heat a few thunderstorms may pop up, mainly over the western viewing area. I don’t expect much if any measurable rainfall, but very strong wind gusts are possible.

A wind gust of 84 mph was recorded at the TTU Mesonet weather station near Dimmitt yesterday.

Today otherwise will be mostly sunny and somewhat windy. Non-storm winds will range from about 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts near 40 mph.

The next few days will be mostly sunny, windy, and hot. Spotty storms are possible late each day, mainly over the western KCBD viewing area. Following today’s high of 103°... tomorrow 99°... Wednesday 98°... Friday through Sunday more of the same.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.