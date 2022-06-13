Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

2 injured in West Lubbock crash Sunday night

Police are investigating a crash at 19th and West Loop 289

Police say one person was seriously injured and another person had moderate injuries

Fire destroys trailer home in South Lubbock County

Woodrow Volunteer Firefighters put out a blaze Sunday afternoon near Highway 87 and FM 1585

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time

Senate reaches agreement on framework for gun control bill

The proposals would enhance background checks and Red Flag laws, while increasing funding for mental health and school security

At least 10 Republican Senators support the measures

