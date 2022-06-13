Local Listings
Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

2 injured in West Lubbock crash Sunday night

Fire destroys trailer home in South Lubbock County

Senate reaches agreement on framework for gun control bill

