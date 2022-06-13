Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
2 injured in West Lubbock crash Sunday night
- Police are investigating a crash at 19th and West Loop 289
- Police say one person was seriously injured and another person had moderate injuries
- More: 2 injured in crash at 19th and West Loop 289
Fire destroys trailer home in South Lubbock County
- Woodrow Volunteer Firefighters put out a blaze Sunday afternoon near Highway 87 and FM 1585
- The cause of the fire is unknown at this time
- More details: Trailer house destroyed by fire in South Lubbock County
Senate reaches agreement on framework for gun control bill
- The proposals would enhance background checks and Red Flag laws, while increasing funding for mental health and school security
- At least 10 Republican Senators support the measures
- Find the latest updates here: Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.