I Beat Pete Challenge: Bumper Car Basketball

By Pete Christy
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing basketball in bumper cars is unheard of, but after coming up with the idea, I called Joyland. They mounted hoops up on each side of the bumper car arena.

I Beat Pete Challenge #996 Bumper Car Basketball vs 1A State Champion Sands Lady Mustangs I came up with the crazy idea and Joyland made it happen. What an honor as I close in on 1000 challenges. I Beat Pete is sponsored by A.S. Dent Shop

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Monday, June 13, 2022

The Sands Lady Mustangs won the 1A State Basketball Championship. They played anybody and everybody including 6A Frenship.

We played four 10 minute quarters of five on five car action.

There are no fouls in bumper car basketball.

This turned out to be a super fun challenge and was a great way to honor Coach Ben Connell & the Sands Lady Mustangs.

I have just four challenges left to reach 1000.

I have enjoyed spotlighting teams, towns, athletes, lesser-know sports & events for over 25 years with I Beat Pete.

I Beat Pete is sponsored by A.S. Dent Shop

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

