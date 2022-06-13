I Beat Pete Challenge: Bumper Car Basketball

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing basketball in bumper cars is unheard of, but after coming up with the idea, I called Joyland. They mounted hoops up on each side of the bumper car arena.

The Sands Lady Mustangs won the 1A State Basketball Championship. They played anybody and everybody including 6A Frenship.

We played four 10 minute quarters of five on five car action.

There are no fouls in bumper car basketball.

This turned out to be a super fun challenge and was a great way to honor Coach Ben Connell & the Sands Lady Mustangs.

I have just four challenges left to reach 1000.

I have enjoyed spotlighting teams, towns, athletes, lesser-know sports & events for over 25 years with I Beat Pete.

