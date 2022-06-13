Local Listings
LPD searching for suspect in murder of Steven Colon

Police are searching for this suspect in the June 5 murder of Steven Colon, a 5'10, 150 pound...
Police are searching for this suspect in the June 5 murder of Steven Colon, a 5'10, 150 pound black male who goes by the nickname D5.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Provided by Lubbock Police Department

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in the June 5th shooting in central Lubbock that left one person dead.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of 25th Street at 7:55 p.m. on June 5th for reports of shots fired.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man dies from injuries after Sunday night shooting near 25th & S

Upon arrival, officers located 39-year-old Steven Colon with a gunshot wound. Colon was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries. The LPD Major Crimes unit responded to the scene and conducted the initial investigation, which indicated there was a civil disturbance at the location prior to shots being fired.

Colon was pronounced deceased at UMC on June 6, at which point the case was transferred to the METRO unit. The homicide investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they’re asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

