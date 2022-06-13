Local Listings
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce to host annual golf tournament

LBK Chamber of Commerce golf tournament
LBK Chamber of Commerce golf tournament(Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is preparing to tee it up at the annual Lubbock Chamber Golf Tournament, presented by Madera Residential, on Monday, July 18 at the Rawls Course.

As one of the largest non-profit golf tournaments in Lubbock, the event allows local businesses the opportunity to network while playing one of the top golf courses in the state. The Rawls Course was recently ranked the second best public-access course in Texas by Golfweek.

“Madera Residential could not be more proud to partner with the Lubbock Chamber for a day of golf that gives us all a chance to make new connections on the golf course,” said David Marcinkowski, partner at Madera Residential. “What could be better than spending the day with your fellow business colleagues playing a world-class golf course like the Rawls Course?”

The AM Flight will start with registration and breakfast at 6:30 a.m., and follow with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. Registration and lunch for the PM Flight will get underway at noon, and play begins with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.

The Chamber Golf Tournament is a fantastic way to market and promote your business. If you are interested in entering a team or securing sponsorship for your business during the tournament, contact Rachel McMillan at (806) 761-7000.

For more information regarding upcoming events please follow the Chamber on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

