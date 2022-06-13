Local Listings
Lubbock County hosts free High Noon Concert Series

LBK High Noon Concert Series 2022(City of Lubbock)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Lubbock County is hosting the High Noon Concert Series this summer every Wednesday from June to August.

Local Lubbock talent will be featured at each event, along with food truck vendors.

The concert is free to the public and is scheduled for every Wednesday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. from June to August. The concerts are located at the Lubbock County Courthouse Gazebo and lawn.

Local musician Jenni Dale Lord is scheduled to perform this Wednesday, June 15. The series’ food truck vendors include Chilly Lily’s, Grub Gauntlet, Llano Cubano, J&D BBQ and Mi Kocina.

In addition to music, the event now has two $50 cash prize drawings during each concert. Tickets are limited to one per person and the winner must be present to receive the prize.

Find more information here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the County of Lubbock.

