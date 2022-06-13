Single father receiving free roof from Lubbock Area Roofing Contractors Association

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A single father from Wilson, Texas is at a loss for words after the Lubbock Area Roofing Contractors Association (LARCA) awarded him with a new roof.

Mario Martinez says his roof has needed repairs since 2019, but he just could not afford them. Now that he’s getting a new one, Martinez says he is overwhelmed and doesn’t know what to say.

“This morning the guys showed up here and I was just, ‘Wow! It’s happening.’ And now, it’s just overwhelming,” Martinez said.

Martinez said he felt like the only person in Lubbock who has not been praying for rain.

“I say, ‘Oh, skip us, skip us,’ because I know everybody else is saying, ‘Rain! Rain,’” Martinez said. “I feel like I’m the only one sitting in town, ‘Just go around, just go around.’”

When it did rain, he says it was chaotic.

“All I heard was thunder, and I got up and I just heard it,” Martinez said. “Get up in the middle of the night, start putting buckets everywhere.”

Board member for LARCA, Kris Kincaid, says this new roof will relieve a lot of stress off the Martinez family.

“The security of literally having a roof over your head and them not having to fret every time it would rain,” Kincaid said. “It’s just protection for their families so they can worry about the other stuff.”

Kincaid says this is what the company is all about.

“The Lubbock Area Roofing Contractors Association’s mission is to raise the level, raise the bar of roofing in West Texas and to give back to our community,” Kincaid said.

Even though times have been tough, Martinez never lost his faith that things would be okay. He says he tried to teach that to his kids, too.

“And now look, I told them better things are coming, we just got to be patient,” Martinez said.

Martinez was nominated for the award by a coworker that has only known him for a few months. He says for these people to come out and do this means the world to him.

“For a stranger to do that for somebody, how do you thank a guy like that,” Martinez said.

The house Martinez is living in was originally his father’s before he passed away. Martinez says times were tough and his dad left this for him to help.

“It was hard to pay for where we were living so, he told us to come over here and take over the house, take care of it, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do,” Martinez said.

Martinez says he isn’t sure how, but he will repay the people that came out to help because what they are doing is unbelievable to him.

