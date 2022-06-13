Texas Tech athletes awarded All-American honors

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NEWS RELEASE) - Seven women and four men from the Texas Tech track and field team received First Team All-American honors this past weekend at the NCAA Outdoor Championships held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Student athletes earned First Team All-America status by finishing among the top eight of their events, including as a member of a relay. Second Team All-America honors went to those student athletes who finished between ninth and 16th place. Honorable mention went to those who finished 17th through 24th in their respective events.

First Team (Women)

Ruth Usoro – triple jump

Ruta Lasmane – triple jump

Monae’ Nichols – long jump

Malin Smith – discus

Seasons Usual – discus

Rosemary Chukwuma – 100m

Demisha Roswell – 100 hurdles

Second Team

Rosemary Chukwuma – 200m

Callie Jones – heptathlon

Ruta Lasmane – long jump

Chloe Wall – pole vault

Honorable Mention

Kiah Dubarry-Gay, Nayanna Dubarry-Gay, Aneesa Scott, Knowledge Omovoh – 4x400

Sidney Sapp – high jump

Ruth Usoro – long jump

First Team (Men)

Moad Zahafi – 800m (National Champion)

Malik Metivier – 400 hurdles (National Runner-Up)

Chris Welch – triple jump

Courtney Lindsey – 200m

Second Team

Adam Clayton, Courtney Lindsey, Ashton O’Conner, Jacolby Shelton – 4x100

Markim Felix – javelin

Terrence Jones, Jr. – 100m

Courtney Lindsey – 100m

Caleb Wilborn – high jump

Honorable Mention

Jalen Seals – triple jump

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The information above was provided by Texas Tech University Athletics.