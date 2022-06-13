Texas Tech athletes awarded All-American honors
USTFCCCA announces 11 Red Raiders earned First Team honors
NEW ORLEANS, La. (NEWS RELEASE) - Seven women and four men from the Texas Tech track and field team received First Team All-American honors this past weekend at the NCAA Outdoor Championships held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Student athletes earned First Team All-America status by finishing among the top eight of their events, including as a member of a relay. Second Team All-America honors went to those student athletes who finished between ninth and 16th place. Honorable mention went to those who finished 17th through 24th in their respective events.
First Team (Women)
- Ruth Usoro – triple jump
- Ruta Lasmane – triple jump
- Monae’ Nichols – long jump
- Malin Smith – discus
- Seasons Usual – discus
- Rosemary Chukwuma – 100m
- Demisha Roswell – 100 hurdles
Second Team
- Rosemary Chukwuma – 200m
- Callie Jones – heptathlon
- Ruta Lasmane – long jump
- Chloe Wall – pole vault
Honorable Mention
- Kiah Dubarry-Gay, Nayanna Dubarry-Gay, Aneesa Scott, Knowledge Omovoh – 4x400
- Sidney Sapp – high jump
- Ruth Usoro – long jump
First Team (Men)
- Moad Zahafi – 800m (National Champion)
- Malik Metivier – 400 hurdles (National Runner-Up)
- Chris Welch – triple jump
- Courtney Lindsey – 200m
Second Team
- Adam Clayton, Courtney Lindsey, Ashton O’Conner, Jacolby Shelton – 4x100
- Markim Felix – javelin
- Terrence Jones, Jr. – 100m
- Courtney Lindsey – 100m
- Caleb Wilborn – high jump
Honorable Mention
- Jalen Seals – triple jump
The information above was provided by Texas Tech University Athletics.