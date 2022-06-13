Local Listings
United Supermarkets’ pharmacy unveils vaccinations for international travel

United Supermarkets facade, 2022.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - As people begin their summer travel, pharmacy teams at United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos have unveiled an extensive list of available vaccinations.

United Family pharmacy teams actually specialize in international travel vaccines that make healthy travel out of the country as easy as possible. Most travel destinations outside of the United States like Africa, South America and Mexico have diseases that can be serious. Fortunately, many of these diseases are preventable with a simple vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monitors diseases across the globe and maintains a list of recommended vaccines depending on the travel country. On top of that, the CDC says a majority of U.S. adults are missing many routine vaccinations.

“We all know how exciting it can be to embark on that highly anticipated summer vacation,” said Crockett Tidwell, clinical services manager and vaccine expert for The United Family. “However, nothing quite ruins a trip like getting sick. Fortunately, United Family pharmacies are equipped to handle a wide variety of immunizations for both domestic and foreign travel.”

Immunization offerings include, but are not limited to:

  • Pneumonia
  • Shingles
  • Meningitis
  • Tdap
  • HPV
  • Cholera
  • COVID-19
  • Typhoid
  • Yellow Fever
  • Whooping Cough

Travel Vaccine Consultations are by appointment only. Guests can make an appointment with one of United’s Travel Health Specialists by calling 866-277-2843.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

