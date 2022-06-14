Local Listings
Arrington holding live event to discuss Uvalde, federal gun legislation on Tuesday

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington will be holding a live event on Tuesday to discuss the recent tragedy in Uvalde, and the second amendment implications of the federal legislation that’s being considered in Washington.

The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Lubbock time on Tuesday, June 14.

To participate, you can call 855-962-1203, or stream at arrington.house.gov/live.

