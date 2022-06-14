CASA facing new challenges, needs more community support than ever before

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - CASA of the South Plains says community support is more important now than ever, as it faces new challenges.

There are still about two weeks left to buy a ticket for the Casas for CASA raffle. Anyone can buy raffle tickets for the chance to win a $3,500 MasterCard gift card, or a custom-built playhouse, doghouse, or storage building donated by local community members. All of the proceeds stay right here on the South Plains, to support children in the foster care system.

CASA needs $50,000 to continue its mission of advocating for children in foster care in our region. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. These advocates are community members who volunteer to work with children as they navigate their way through the foster care system.

They commit to a case and gather information about these children to present to a judge. They’re ultimately working to get them back home to family or a safe, permanent adopted home. Stacy Kelley, director of marketing and development at CASA, says all of the children it serves in the South Plains have been removed from their homes because of abuse or neglect.

“They are put into this chaotic child welfare system where they know nothing about what their tomorrows will hold and they need a consistent adult to stand with them and to ensure that their best interests are being accomplished,” Kelley said.

Kelley says when the pandemic hit, volunteer numbers started to drop.

“It’s not just a Saturday afternoon that they’re going to come and help out. It’s a 12 to 18 month commitment, so we are still in that process of struggling to find volunteers so that we can serve more children,” Kelley said.

With the current structure, an advocate coordinator can work with 25 volunteers. So, as more people sign up to volunteer, CASA will need to hire additional coordinators. Kelley says CASA is at max capacity with its budget, so it needs more funding to pay those additional salaries. If there’s more funding for coordinates, allowing for more volunteers, CASA can represent more children.

Another challenge CASA is currently facing, Kelley says for the first time on the South Plains, there aren’t enough beds and placements for kids to stay local. Right now, nearly 10 children are out of state and 98 children are in Texas, but out of Lubbock or its 50-mile radius. With current gas and travel prices, that makes it more expensive for advocates to visit every three to six months.

“We as advocates, we create relationship with these children that we’re serving and we’re with them and we talk to them daily, weekly. But we also have to see them face-to-face, in person at least every three to six months. And so, we might be able to get on FaceTime with them every week, every few days and talk with them on the phone regularly. But we need to go and see them and put our eyes where they’re living, where they’re staying and and talk to them and let them know that we are still with them and that we’re not going to stop advocating for them and making sure that what they need gets met,” Kelley said.

With current resources, CASA can only serve 40 percent of children in our area. With more community support, that can change.

“It’s just such a joyous day to see these kids so excited to finally be able to say ‘This is, this is where I’m going to live and these are my people forever,’ and that’s, it’s not right that there are kids out there that don’t get to say that, and that’s why we’re here,” Kelley said.

For the first time this year, the United family is hosting a donate-at-the-register campaign for CASA. From June 15-27, shoppers can donate when they get their groceries at any of the United Supermarkets, Market Streets, or Amigos in town.

Casas for CASA raffle tickets can be purchased anytime online at www.casaofthesouthplains.org or at the Market Street location at 98th & Quaker, on Thursdays and Fridays from 4PM – 7PM, Saturdays 10AM - 6PM, and on Sundays from 1PM – 5PM. Raffle tickets are $5 each, or 5 tickets for $20, 15 tickets for $50, or 40 tickets for $100. The drawing will be held Thursday, June 30 at 5:00 PM. Attendance is not necessary to win.

For questions or more information about Casas for CASA, please contact Stacy Kelley, Marketing and Development Director, at (806) 763-2272 or via email at stacyk@casaofthesouthplains.org.

