Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock police asking for help in finding suspect in June 5 shooting
- Steven Colon died after being shot near 25th and Ave. S
- A $5,000 reward is being offered in the case
- More details here: LPD searching for suspect in murder of Steven Colon
Texas legislature plans to increase funding for school safety
- Funding includes more training for police, silent alarm systems for schools and crisis response teams
- The money will come from leftover funds from the state’s budget
- Read more here: Texas House Speaker pitches spending more than $100 million for mental health, school safety programs
Gunman killed at Duncanville summer camp
- Investigators say he tried to get into a locked classroom and shot the door
- None of the children or staff were hurt
- Read more here: Police: Man fatally shot after opening fire at summer camp
