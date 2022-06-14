Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock police asking for help in finding suspect in June 5 shooting

Steven Colon died after being shot near 25th and Ave. S

A $5,000 reward is being offered in the case

More details here:

Texas legislature plans to increase funding for school safety

Funding includes more training for police, silent alarm systems for schools and crisis response teams

The money will come from leftover funds from the state’s budget

Read more here:

Gunman killed at Duncanville summer camp

Investigators say he tried to get into a locked classroom and shot the door

None of the children or staff were hurt

Read more here:

