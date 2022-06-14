‘Dynamic economic time’ forces Old Mill Trade Days to close 5 years after reopening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In Post, Old Mill Trade Days closed its gates Sunday for the last time. The site has drawn in visitors and vendors from far and wide for many years, but business owners say a ‘dynamic economic time’ is forcing them to close up shop.

Old Mill Trade Days has been a town within a town for artisans, vendors and shoppers from all over. C. W. Post opened the original fiber mill in 1912. It was one of the only of its kind, which created product from field to shelf - meaning the cotton went in, and it came out as sheets, pillow cases, comforters and more.

The mill shut down for good in 1984, and was reopened from 1994 to 2007 as the venue for Old Mill Trade Days. Curt Cowdrey and his wife Donna brought it back to life in 2017.

“But recently, we’re seeing a lot of the small towns bringing up their own farmers markets or their own little trade shows,” Cowdrey said.

Cowdrey says market share and several economic factors are forcing them to close. The Post Economic Development Corporation owns the property, and the Cowdreys have been leasing to purchase. For more than a year, they have been planning to close on a contract to take ownership.

“The contract was not, we were not able to fulfill the contract. There were some liens that were held against the property that were not cured, that were not cured in title, and we missed the closing date in March,” Cowdrey said.

The Cowdreys had plans to expand, by adding a family entertainment venue and a luxury RV resort, but contract delays led to a loss of capital.

“When you talk about money and the respect of a venue like this, when your customer traffic declines but you’re trying to make payments on something big, there’s a point where we just got to go, ‘I can’t handle that load, that financial load,’” Cowdrey said.

The Cowdreys have run Trade Days with pride for the past five years.

“It was a place for people to come see, visit, stop, eat, take a break, buy something that’s unique, ‘cause all these people have unique items,” he said.

Cowdrey says Trade Days not only gave vendors a place to set up shop, but a place to grow. Coffee Wizards opened a booth at the site in 2017, and then, after seeing success, bought a food trailer. As the business continued to grow, owners Jeff Hood and his wife were able to save up to buy a new shop on the main highway. They just celebrated two years at the new location.

“Trade Days was a really good thing for us, it allowed us to give the business a test and realized that we liked it,” Hood said.

The Cowdreys branched into event hosting, hosting Halloween carnivals and haunted houses, managed through the pandemic, and battled rattlesnakes, as they revamped the property.

“In April, in the spring, it’s going to blow sand or it’s going to spit mud balls and that’s what we had. They may not sound like fun, but we look back and go, it’s fun,” Cowdrey said.

A century ago, the Postex Mill turned cotton into sheets, pillow cases and more. Today, the same site has turned vendors into business owners.

“There’s places that are crumbling, but it’s still functional. My kids at school would laugh at me and go, ‘Hey, you know, you old man, you’re still pretty good about going and working and doing things. I said, ‘Old things are still useful, bud,’ and that’s why we talk about this place,” Cowdrey said.

Cowdrey says he doesn’t know what the Post Economic Development Corporation plans to do with the site in the future.

