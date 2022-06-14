Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Fourth on Broadway announces lineup for holiday weekend

32nd Annual 4th On Broadway Celebration 2022
32nd Annual 4th On Broadway Celebration 2022(Broadway Festivals)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Organizers for the 32nd Annual Fourth on Broadway have announced the lineup for the holiday weekend’s festivities.

The music starts on July 1 with Raza on the Plaza, hosted by Magic 106.5 at Cooks Garage. The group features Erick y su Grupo Massore, Ram Herrera and Sunny Sauceda.

Then on Sunday, July 3, The Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen “Hold My Beer and Watch This” tour will play at Cooks Garage.

On Monday, July 4, the festivities begin at 9 a.m. with the Bolton Oil Parade at Broadway and Ave. M. The parade will travel east on Broadway and into Mackenzie Park.

From 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., Caprock Cardiovascular Center Kids’ Area will host many free activities, including inflatables, games and more.

From 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. BMW of Lubbock Daytime Stages will be the place for two major concerts, featuring the best of West Texas Music.

There will be a Cabela’s Youth Fishing Tournament from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. There is free fishing for those ages 18 and under, along with prizes in several categories. Pre-registration is encouraged for this event.

Then from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., Plains Capital Bank West Texas Roots stage will be the place for all genres of West Texas music.

At 5 p.m., River Smith’s Catfish and Cobbler Eating Contest kicks off for kids and adults. Pre-registration for this event is encouraged.

Then from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., The Gorilla Law Firm Evening Concert will feature ‘90s hip hop icon Vanilla Ice. Also on that stage will be Mariachi Mi Tierra, The Caldwell Collective presents its West Texas Tribute to Bon Jovi, Journey and The Eagles. Lubbock teen-sensation trio Blackwater Draw will also perform.

At 10 p.m., the United Supermarkets Fireworks Extravaganza will begin and will be choreographed live to classic and contemporary patriotic music.

More information on the festival can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was seriously injured and another was moderately injured in a crash at 19th Street...
2 teens hospitalized, 1 man arrested after Sunday crash in West Lubbock
Police are searching for this suspect in the June 5 murder of Steven Colon, a 5'10, 150 pound...
LPD searching for suspect in murder of Steven Colon
A cut gas line has caused some evacuations on 7th Street in the Northridge neighborhood.
Residents returning home after West Lubbock gas leak
Andrew Woods Anton Investigation
Hockley County sheriff identifies man in Anton death investigation
Emergency crews are responding to a crash at the intersection of 82nd and Slide Rd. Avoid the...
82nd and Slide intersection reopened after crash

Latest News

Carpet Tech Cares: Children's Advocacy Center of Lubbock
Capret Tech Cares: Children's Advocacy Center of Lubbock
Mario Martinez's house was flooding anytime it rained because his roof was in bad shape.
Wilson father receives free roof from Lubbock Area Roofing Contractors Association
LBK Chamber of Commerce golf tournament
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce to host annual golf tournament
Those in Lubbock please join us on Tuesday, June 14th at the Windmill Museum as we honor Old...
American Windmill Museum to host ‘Keep the Flag Waving’ event