Fourth on Broadway announces lineup for holiday weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Organizers for the 32nd Annual Fourth on Broadway have announced the lineup for the holiday weekend’s festivities.

The music starts on July 1 with Raza on the Plaza, hosted by Magic 106.5 at Cooks Garage. The group features Erick y su Grupo Massore, Ram Herrera and Sunny Sauceda.

Then on Sunday, July 3, The Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen “Hold My Beer and Watch This” tour will play at Cooks Garage.

On Monday, July 4, the festivities begin at 9 a.m. with the Bolton Oil Parade at Broadway and Ave. M. The parade will travel east on Broadway and into Mackenzie Park.

From 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., Caprock Cardiovascular Center Kids’ Area will host many free activities, including inflatables, games and more.

From 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. BMW of Lubbock Daytime Stages will be the place for two major concerts, featuring the best of West Texas Music.

There will be a Cabela’s Youth Fishing Tournament from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. There is free fishing for those ages 18 and under, along with prizes in several categories. Pre-registration is encouraged for this event.

Then from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., Plains Capital Bank West Texas Roots stage will be the place for all genres of West Texas music.

At 5 p.m., River Smith’s Catfish and Cobbler Eating Contest kicks off for kids and adults. Pre-registration for this event is encouraged.

Then from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., The Gorilla Law Firm Evening Concert will feature ‘90s hip hop icon Vanilla Ice. Also on that stage will be Mariachi Mi Tierra, The Caldwell Collective presents its West Texas Tribute to Bon Jovi, Journey and The Eagles. Lubbock teen-sensation trio Blackwater Draw will also perform.

At 10 p.m., the United Supermarkets Fireworks Extravaganza will begin and will be choreographed live to classic and contemporary patriotic music.

More information on the festival can be found here.

