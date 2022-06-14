Local Listings
Hobbs Police investigate after body found in field

Badge from Hobbs Police Department
Badge from Hobbs Police Department(Hobbs Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Hobbs Police are working to identify a body found in a field west of Zia Park Casino on Sunday.

A witness told police they saw the person lying in the field as they were driving in the area of West Millen. They checked on the person and said he appeared to be dead.

Hobbs Police say the person is male but has not been identified. Detectives are working to investigate the nature of his death.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.

