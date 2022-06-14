Local Listings
Hobbs woman dies at Lubbock hospital after she was shot

Hobbs Police Department investigating death of 27-year-old woman.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A Hobbs woman has died at a Lubbock hospital after she was shot in the chest.

On June 12, Hobbs police were called to the 1000 block of West Berry for reports of a gunshot victim. The victim was identified as 55-year-old Melinda Heckard. She was taken to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital where she was later transported out to a Lubbock hospital. She died from her injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation. No charges or arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Hobbs Police Department at 575- 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

