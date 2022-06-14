Local Listings
Hockley county sheriff identifies man in death investigation

Andrew Woods Anton Investigation
Andrew Woods Anton Investigation(Family Member)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New information has been revealed regarding the suspicious death in Anton on June 10.

On June 10, the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Tarver St. in Anton for a possible unresponsive man. The sheriff’s office was told he was surrounded by dogs and appeared to have suffered from bite marks.

Law enforcement found Andrew Woods, 57, of Anton dead in his driveway surrounded by three dogs. The dogs were quarantined at the scene.

An autopsy was performed on June 13. The cause of death has not been confirmed by the judge at this time.

The dogs await a hearing to determine if they are dangerous.

“We express our most sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Woods for the loss of their loved one. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and more information will be released when available by the Sheriff’s Office,” according to the sheriff’s office statement.

