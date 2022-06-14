Hot stretch continues rest of the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While it technically was less hot than yesterday, it wasn’t by much. However, it was noticeably different that we don’t have the dust like yesterday. It reached 100 this afternoon in Lubbock. Clouds have increased just a bit late this afternoon, and an isolated shower or storm could develop. But if it does, it won’t produce much rain, just gusty wind.

It’ll stay breezy and mild tonight, dropping to around 72.

Wednesday afternoon will be similar to today, though the south wind will probably be a little bit stronger, up to 25mph. High near 99, mostly sunny. And like today...slim chance for an isolated shower or storm.

KCBD FirstAlert Forecast for Wednesday, June 15. (KCBD)

It’ll be just about a repeat rest of the week, the high for the day only dropping a degree or two. By the weekend we’re looking at mid 90s. This overall pattern should hold through at least the middle of next week.

For reference, the “average” or “typical high” this time of year is 92.

