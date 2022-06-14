Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Joshua Torres indicted, charged with manslaughter in death of 14-year-old boy

21-year-old Joshua Torres
21-year-old Joshua Torres(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 21-year-old Joshua Torres was indicted on Tuesday, charged with intoxication manslaughter after a 14-year-old boy died from injuries suffered in a crash on May 28.

PREVIOUS STORY: 14-year-old killed in Friday night crash, 2 others in serious condition

Police tell us the call came in from 19th & Slide at 7:41 p.m.

Jackson Bradley, 17, and Ashley Worrell, 38, went to the hospital in serious condition, and a 14-year-old died.

Investigators determined Torres was southbound on Slide when he collided into the vehicle driven by Worrell, who was in the westbound lanes attempting to turn south.

Torres was taken to Covenant Medical Center for minor injuries before being transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center. He was booked on charges of intoxication manslaughter.

He’s currently out on $36,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was seriously injured and another was moderately injured in a crash at 19th Street...
2 teens hospitalized, 1 man arrested after Sunday crash in West Lubbock
Police are searching for this suspect in the June 5 murder of Steven Colon, a 5'10, 150 pound...
LPD searching for suspect in murder of Steven Colon
A cut gas line has caused some evacuations on 7th Street in the Northridge neighborhood.
Residents returning home after West Lubbock gas leak
Andrew Woods Anton Investigation
Hockley County sheriff identifies man in Anton death investigation
Emergency crews are responding to a crash at the intersection of 82nd and Slide Rd. Avoid the...
82nd and Slide intersection reopened after crash

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
38th and Milwaukee house fire
Two dogs die, one person injured in West Lubbock house fire
32nd Annual 4th On Broadway Celebration 2022
Fourth on Broadway announces lineup for holiday weekend
Emergency crews responded to a crash with minor injuries at 8th and Parkway Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews respond to crash at 8th and Texas Tech Parkway