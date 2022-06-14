Joshua Torres indicted, charged with manslaughter in death of 14-year-old boy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 21-year-old Joshua Torres was indicted on Tuesday, charged with intoxication manslaughter after a 14-year-old boy died from injuries suffered in a crash on May 28.

PREVIOUS STORY: 14-year-old killed in Friday night crash, 2 others in serious condition

Police tell us the call came in from 19th & Slide at 7:41 p.m.

Jackson Bradley, 17, and Ashley Worrell, 38, went to the hospital in serious condition, and a 14-year-old died.

Investigators determined Torres was southbound on Slide when he collided into the vehicle driven by Worrell, who was in the westbound lanes attempting to turn south.

Torres was taken to Covenant Medical Center for minor injuries before being transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center. He was booked on charges of intoxication manslaughter.

He’s currently out on $36,000 bond.

