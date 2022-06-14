Local Listings
Two dogs die, one person injured in West Lubbock house fire

38th and Milwaukee house fire
38th and Milwaukee house fire(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An accidental cooking fire in West Lubbock Tuesday afternoon injured one person and killed two dogs, according to officials with Lubbock Fire and Rescue.

The fire was reported at 12:46 p.m. in the 6400 block of 38th Street, which is near Milwaukee Ave.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, but one person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Firefighters performed CPR on two dogs at the home but were not able to revive them.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

There is no word on the extent of the damage.

