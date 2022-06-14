Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Police: Truck runs over man accused of throwing rocks at passing cars

Police say a man accused of throwing rocks at passing vehicles during the morning commute was...
Police say a man accused of throwing rocks at passing vehicles during the morning commute was hit by a truck.(steverts via canva)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas are investigating an incident where a man accused of throwing rocks at passing vehicles during the early morning commute was hit by a car.

KVVU reports a man was on a sidewalk Tuesday morning throwing rocks at vehicles in traffic.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said a rock hit and broke a window on a Ford pickup truck. Shortly after, a dark-colored Dodge truck drove onto the sidewalk and struck the rock thrower before driving away.

Gordon said the man accused of throwing rocks was taken to a hospital with complaints of chest pain. The driver of the Dodge remained outstanding immediately following the incident.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was seriously injured and another was moderately injured in a crash at 19th Street...
2 teens hospitalized, 1 man arrested after Sunday crash in West Lubbock
Police are searching for this suspect in the June 5 murder of Steven Colon, a 5'10, 150 pound...
LPD searching for suspect in murder of Steven Colon
Andrew Woods Anton Investigation
Hockley County sheriff identifies man in Anton death investigation
A cut gas line has caused some evacuations on 7th Street in the Northridge neighborhood.
Residents returning home after West Lubbock gas leak
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

Summer months bring more car burglaries because of warmer weather and school being out.
Summer expected to bring more auto thefts, burglaries
A young boy fishes from a jetty, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Bal Harbour, Fla. More than 100...
Dangerous heat wave descends on parts of Midwest and South
38th and Milwaukee house fire
2 dogs killed, 1 juvenile injured in West Lubbock house fire
New York’s highest court has rejected former President Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to...
NY high court nixes Trump appeal, clearing way for testimony
The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare a raft to enter a drainage ditch on...
Milwaukee search finds body of boy swept away after storm