Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Quitman woman has been arrested after she was accused of spitting on a corpse at a Tyler funeral home.
Laurie Lynn Hinds, 51, is charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse. She was arrested on the charge June 5 and posted a $2,500 bond the next day.
According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KLTV on Tuesday, Hinds walked into a Tyler funeral home on Nov. 29, walked straight up to a casket and spit on the corpse.
According to a witness on the scene, Hinds had animosity to the family of the person in the casket.
Tyler police obtained a warrant for Hinds’ arrest on Jan. 4.
