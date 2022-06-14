Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

South Plains included in TxDOT plan for network of electric vehicle charging stations

TxDOT's Statewide Planning Map for EV infrastructure
TxDOT's Statewide Planning Map for EV infrastructure(Source: TxDOT)
By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation released its draft plan for the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the state in order to receive feedback from the public before submitting the Texas Electrical Vehicle Infrastructure Plan to the federal government.

According to the plan, Lubbock and Plainview would be the first South Plains cities to have public charging stations installed in this national program established and funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden in November of 2021.

The Texas EV Registration Tool shows 509 electric vehicles registered in Lubbock County and 129,010 total in Texas.

“Texas’ sheer volume of roadway miles leaves ample opportunity for EV charging deployment,” Governor Abbott said in his directive to TxDOT. “The plan should ensure that every Texan can access the infrastructure they need to charge an EV.”

TxDOT must submit the plan before receiving $407.8 million from the federal government. According to TxDOT’s Statewide Planning Map, it is studying an investment of $1.5 million to install eight charging stations in Lubbock and four in Plainview that would cost $600,000.

That would be in the first year, which would focus on, “building out the Electric Alternative Fuel Corridors to meet Federal Highway Administration guidance.” TxDOT estimates that 48 new charging stations will be needed to satisfy the 50-mile maximum spacing requirements from the Administration.

Charging stations could be installed in more rural areas in the following years, as TxDOT studies county seats as possible locations.

TxDOT is seeking public comment before the plan is submitted to the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation by Aug. 1.

Click here to find ways to submit public comment and view a virtual public meeting.

It expects approval or notification of the requirement of changes by Sept. 30.

TxDOT is set to start awarding contracts in January of 2023, when funds are made available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was seriously injured and another was moderately injured in a crash at 19th Street...
2 teens hospitalized, 1 man arrested after Sunday crash in West Lubbock
A trailer home was destroyed by fire on Sunday, Jun 12, 2022 on Hwy. 87 near FM 1585
Trailer house destroyed by fire in South Lubbock County
The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash at North Loop 289 and Clovis Rd. Saturday...
Police identify motorcyclist seriously injured in North Lubbock crash
A cut gas line has caused some evacuations on 7th Street in the Northridge neighborhood.
Residents returning home after West Lubbock gas leak

Latest News

Jodey Arrington speaks about his goals as a congressman
Arrington holding live event to discuss Uvalde, federal gun legislation on Tuesday
Old Mill Trade Days has been a town within a town for artisans, vendors and shoppers from all...
‘Dynamic economic time’ forces Old Mill Trade Days to close 5 years after reopening
Mario Martinez's house was flooding anytime it rained because his roof was in bad shape.
Wilson father receiving free roof from Lubbock Area Roofing Contractors Association
A cut gas line has caused some evacuations on 7th Street in the Northridge neighborhood.
Residents returning home after West Lubbock gas leak