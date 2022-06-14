South Plains included in TxDOT plan for network of electric vehicle charging stations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation released its draft plan for the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the state in order to receive feedback from the public before submitting the Texas Electrical Vehicle Infrastructure Plan to the federal government.

According to the plan, Lubbock and Plainview would be the first South Plains cities to have public charging stations installed in this national program established and funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden in November of 2021.

The Texas EV Registration Tool shows 509 electric vehicles registered in Lubbock County and 129,010 total in Texas.

“Texas’ sheer volume of roadway miles leaves ample opportunity for EV charging deployment,” Governor Abbott said in his directive to TxDOT. “The plan should ensure that every Texan can access the infrastructure they need to charge an EV.”

TxDOT must submit the plan before receiving $407.8 million from the federal government. According to TxDOT’s Statewide Planning Map, it is studying an investment of $1.5 million to install eight charging stations in Lubbock and four in Plainview that would cost $600,000.

That would be in the first year, which would focus on, “building out the Electric Alternative Fuel Corridors to meet Federal Highway Administration guidance.” TxDOT estimates that 48 new charging stations will be needed to satisfy the 50-mile maximum spacing requirements from the Administration.

Charging stations could be installed in more rural areas in the following years, as TxDOT studies county seats as possible locations.

TxDOT is seeking public comment before the plan is submitted to the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation by Aug. 1.

Click here to find ways to submit public comment and view a virtual public meeting.

It expects approval or notification of the requirement of changes by Sept. 30.

TxDOT is set to start awarding contracts in January of 2023, when funds are made available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.