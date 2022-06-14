UPDATE: Bottled water being distributed

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -

UPDATE 1:43: The City of Odessa will be setting up Water Distribution Sites (P.O.D.S) at the following locations beginning at 1:40 pm:

McKinney Park-625 W. Pool Rd.

Ector County Coliseum-4201 Andrews Hwy,

FM 1936 & W University

*You are limited to 1 case of water per vehicle.

UPDATE 1:33PM- According to State Representative Brooks Landgraf, TDEM is working to provide the City of Odessa with bottled water to distribute to citizens. 3 points of distribution are being set up today. The State of Texas is running multiple water shipments to Odessa throughout the day.

The 3 water distribution locations will be: Ector County Coliseum, intersection of FM 1936 & W. University Blvd. in West Odessa, and McKinney Park on the south side of town.

There are currently seven 18-wheelers hauling bottled water en route to Odessa with an estimated arrival time of 2:00 p.m.

UPDATE 10:00AM -

Odessa Mayor Javier Joven has said he declared a ‘State of Emergency’ with State officials.

By doing so, this opens up state resources to help with the water crisis in Odessa.

We still have not heard of where the City will be setting up water bottle distribution sites.

UPDATE 7:00AM -

Odessa Mayor Javier Joven called CBS7 this morning to give new information on the water main break.

The Mayor says that there was a 24-inch break on that main line at 42nd and San Jacinto.

City crews tried to isolate it b shutting down valves in that area, but that was unsuccessful due to the age and size of the pipe.

So, at 4:00 Tuesday morning, officials decided they had to shut down the water line at the source, which is the City’s water treatment facility located near 42nd and Golder.

This has led to nearly all of the water in the system to stop, affecting nearly all of Ector County.

The City of Odessa is working right now with the Texas Department of Emergency Management to identify locations to set up water bottle distribution sites.

Again, this water shutdown has affected the entire water system.

A boil water notice remains in effect. That information is below.

BOIL WATER ARTICLE:

A boil water notice is in effect for all of the City of Odessa and West Odessa, that’s according to officials.

This is connected to the major water main break at 42nd Street and San Jacinto. Crews are still on scene as of Tuesday morning.

Many areas are experiencing low water pressure or no water at all.

You can see the areas affected below:

Area affected by boil water advisory (City of Odessa)

This boil water notice has also affected the Ector County Utility District, which serves all of West Odessa.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

We will update this story with any new information.

