Today’s weather: A little less, but still...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today will not be as hot or as windy as yesterday. Today still will be, however, hot and windy. In the days ahead there will be a little less heat and a little less wind.

Details for today include a mostly sunny sky. Somewhat less dust than yesterday, but at least patchy blowing dust. Wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts around 35 mph. Viewing area highs from the upper 90s to the low 100s (102°, +/- 1°).

In this heat, know and watch for the signs of heat illness. (KCBD First Alert)

Storm and rain chances remain slim. Once again, a few spotty storms may pop up late this afternoon over the western KCBD viewing area. The potential for measurable rainfall is low, very low. If storms develop, as they die down there may be very strong wind gusts in the vicinity.

Weather tomorrow will be a near repeat.

My forecast for Thursday and Friday trims both our highs and wind speeds just a smidge.

This weekend I’m trimming another smidge from the heat and wind.

Tropical Depression Two-E formed early today over the eastern Pacific Ocean just off the coast of southern Mexico. It is forecast strengthen over the next day or so and become a hurricane. It’s forecast movement, to the west-northwest, means for us - at most - some high clouds overhead.

