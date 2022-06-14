Local Listings
WesTex Federal Credit Union Commits to Providing Free Financial Education for Individuals and Groups in Lubbock and Hale Counties

WesTex Federal Credit Union is continuing to give back to the individuals, families and...
WesTex Federal Credit Union is continuing to give back to the individuals, families and businesses in Lubbock and Hale Counties by making free financial education available to everyone.(Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Provided by WesTex Federal Credit Union

Lubbock, TX – WesTex Federal Credit Union is continuing to give back to the individuals, families and businesses in Lubbock and Hale Counties by making free financial education available to everyone. WesTex has partnered with KOFE (Knowledge of Financial Education) to help close the financial literacy gap by providing easily accessible online information or in-person resources.

“We believe that providing financial literacy material helps to empower individuals and families by helping them to become more financially secure and giving them the ability to make sound financial decisions.” Stated Vicki Love, President and CEO of WesTex Federal Credit Union “WesTex has a long history of paying it forward to the communities we serve, and this is another way we feel we can give back and invest in people. We have a strong desire to see the members of our community become financially secure and healthy.”

The KOFE educational platform provides engaging online tools such as interactive courses, calculators, on-demand and monthly videos, podcasts, and even a series of games that makes learning about money fun. Covering subject material from budgeting, saving, retirement planning, and investing to help consumers make smart decisions about their money. Material is available in both English and Spanish.

No matter what stage of life users are in, they can find helpful information and advice on a wide variety of topics, including how to understand credit scores, rebuilding credit, organizing and categorizing savings, and how to cut costs on energy, health care, insurance and other household bills. Additionally, you can find information on planning for life events like weddings, births and unforeseen disasters, get information on 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts and much more.

WesTex has made the financial educational material easily accessible; just log on to www.westexfcu.com and click on the Financial Education tab. For businesses, groups and non-profits interested in in-person workshops or to have interactive courses established for a group please contact Tameisha Bolen at 806-784-0098 or email Tameisha.bolen@westexfcu.com.

