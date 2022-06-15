Arrington opposes federal Red Flag laws, supports state, local solutions to school violence

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Congressman Jodey Arrington held a live event on Tuesday night, taking questions and comments from constituents as he laid out his position on proposed federal legislation in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Two-thirds of the callers opposed raising the minimum age for gun purchases to 21, while an overwhelming majority supported dealing with the problem of school shootings at the state and local level, without relying on federal funds or regulations.

Arrington opposes federal Red Flag laws, saying “You’ve got to be really careful that you protect people’s due process rights. You protect against a government illegally searching and seizing property, so there are major guardrails that have to be in place, but it can be done constitutionally, but it’s best done, in my opinion, at the state and local level.”

“If the state of Texas thinks we need some version of an extreme risk protection order, there are 19 other states that do it, and there are certainly models out there, but I don’t want the federal government to design the mousetrap.”

Arrington says the federal government does not tailor their solutions to individual communities, so there are always “unintended consequences.”

“Policing is a local issue,” Arrington said. “I think the state of Texas has to decide what level of commitment that the citizens are willing to make to pay for safer schools.”

“Rural communities have less resources for everything.”

Arrington believes the state of Texas should design their grant program to help rural communities who are “far less resourced and far less likely to be able to afford to put all these measures in place.”

“I don’t want mandates from the feds,” Arrington said. “I want the state to decide how best to shore up and to fill gaps and to strengthen our security and invest in mental health.”

