Concert planned to benefit TTUHSC STAR program

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It wasn’t long ago we told you about STAR, the Stroke and Aphasia Recovery program at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Over the years, it has helped countless patients relearn how to communicate after a paralyzing injury affected their speech.

In that earlier story, Susan Sneed, a speech pathologist and instructor in the program, explained, “all of our members have had stroke, brain injury or neurological damage to cause some type of issue with language.”

Melinda Corwin, Director of the STAR Program, says a summer camp program has helped a lot of the members find a new love of art which has also been a good prescription for healing. “Studies have shown that all of the arts, performing arts, singing, movement, these all help the brain to reengage,” she said.

This year’s art camp for STAR members is wrapping up this week with an exhibit and performance for the public.

Melinda Corwin says it would mean so much to these STAR members to have an audience cheering on their progress.

If you’d like to show your support, the STAR concert and art exhibit is set for Thursday evening at 6:00 at Hemle Hall.

That’s on the Tech campus at 18 Boston Avenue.

For more information on the STAR program or the summer arts camp, call (806) 743-5670.

Dr. Glen Boris, a longtime pediatrician in Lubbock, was featured in that earlier story because he is now a STAR member, recovering from a stroke.

His wife, Cyndi, said that he was looking forward to participating in this camp but suffered a fall and broke his hip.

The family is asking for your continued prayers as Dr. Boris begins a new recovery effort at Trust Point Rehabilitation Hospital.

