Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Coroner: 21-year-old drowns while trying to save boy caught in rip current

Police said the body of missing swimmer 21-year-old Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu has been recovered in South Carolina. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A man drowned and his body has been recovered after authorities say he was trying to help a boy escape a rip current.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the body of 21-year-old Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu of Silver Springs, Maryland, washed ashore around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Willard said the 21-year-old disappeared in the water while he was helping another swimmer pull their son from a rip current.

WMBF reports rescue crews in Myrtle Beach were searching the area for Dbumeni-Ndaleu since his disappearance.

Dbumeni-Ndaleu died of asphyxiation due to drowning, according to the coroner’s office.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was seriously injured and another was moderately injured in a crash at 19th Street...
2 teens hospitalized, 1 man arrested after Sunday crash in West Lubbock
Andrew Woods Anton Investigation
Hockley County sheriff identifies man in Anton death investigation
Police are searching for this suspect in the June 5 murder of Steven Colon, a 5'10, 150 pound...
LPD searching for suspect in murder of Steven Colon
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
A cut gas line has caused some evacuations on 7th Street in the Northridge neighborhood.
Residents returning home after West Lubbock gas leak

Latest News

Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Source: KCBD Video
CASA facing new challenges as fundraiser continues
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock Boy Scouts celebrate Flag Day
Source: KCBD Video
Summer brings increase in burglaries, auto theft
Source: KCBD Video
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in May crash