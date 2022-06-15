Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock City Council appoints street bond committee

The Lubbock City Council appointed a citizen advisory committee to study a new street bond proposal

The council has until August to decide if the bond will go on the November ballot

Read more here: Lubbock citizens picked to advise City Council on second attempt at possible street bond proposal

West Lubbock house fire sends child to hospital for smoke inhalation

Two adults and two more children were displaced by the fire near 38th and Milwaukee

Investigators say the fire was accidental

More: 2 dogs killed, 1 juvenile injured in West Lubbock house fire

Odessa water main break repaired

Crews repaired the leak and are now preparing to restart the water system

The city is distributing bottled water until tests show it is safe to drink

Details here: UPDATE: Progess being made on water line

