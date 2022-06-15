Local Listings
Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock City Council appoints street bond committee

West Lubbock house fire sends child to hospital for smoke inhalation

Odessa water main break repaired

  • Crews repaired the leak and are now preparing to restart the water system
  • The city is distributing bottled water until tests show it is safe to drink
  • Details here: UPDATE: Progess being made on water line

