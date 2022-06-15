Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock City Council appoints street bond committee
- The Lubbock City Council appointed a citizen advisory committee to study a new street bond proposal
- The council has until August to decide if the bond will go on the November ballot
- Read more here: Lubbock citizens picked to advise City Council on second attempt at possible street bond proposal
West Lubbock house fire sends child to hospital for smoke inhalation
- Two adults and two more children were displaced by the fire near 38th and Milwaukee
- Investigators say the fire was accidental
- More: 2 dogs killed, 1 juvenile injured in West Lubbock house fire
Odessa water main break repaired
- Crews repaired the leak and are now preparing to restart the water system
- The city is distributing bottled water until tests show it is safe to drink
- Details here: UPDATE: Progess being made on water line
